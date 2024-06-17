దిగ్భ్రాంతికరమైన పరిణామంలో, అమెరికన్ ఫుట్‌బాల్ లైన్‌బ్యాకర్ టెర్రెల్ లూయిస్‌ను ఓన్లీ ఫ్యాన్స్ మోడల్ మియా మెర్సీ నగ్నంగా వెంబడించింది. ఇద్దరూ హోటల్ లో శృంగారంలో ఎంజాయ్ చేసిన తరువాత అతను ఆమె సేవలకు డబ్బులు చెల్లించకుండా వెళ్లిపోయాడు. దీంతో ఆమె 25 ఏళ్ల యువకుడిని పూర్తిగా నగ్నంగా హోటల్ హాలులో వెంబడించడం వైరల్‌గా మారింది. 'NFSW' వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.ఇద్దరు ఏకాభిప్రాయంతో లైంగిక సంబంధం కలిగి ఉన్నారని అయితే సెక్స్ అనంతరం ఆమెకు 'డబ్బు' చెల్లించలేదని 'సైబర్‌గర్ల్మియా' పేరుతో ఉన్న ఓన్లీ ఫ్యాన్స్ మోడల్ ఆరోపించింది.అమెరికాలోని నేషనల్ ఫుట్‌బాల్ లీగ్ (NFL)లో ఫిలడెల్ఫియా ఈగల్స్‌కు లూయిస్‌ ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహిస్తున్నారు. దారుణం, ఉమ్మి కలిపి జ్యూస్ అమ్మకం, ఇద్దర్ని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన పోలీసులు, వీడియో ఇదిగో..

Terrell Lewis running off on paying prostitutes like! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jrykOqhpSw — IpoArena (@IpoArena) June 15, 2024

JUST IN: Mia Mercy, Chases NFL Player Terrell Lewis, Down A Hotel Hallway For Running Off Without Paying NFL player Terrell Lewis, is currently making controversial headlines after he was accused of not "paying money," by adult model Mia Mercy on social media. The popular… pic.twitter.com/79vBQ28uPP — Wise Reformer (@wisereformer) June 16, 2024

