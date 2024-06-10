పాకిస్థాన్‌తో జ‌రిగిన టీ20 వ‌ర‌ల్డ్‌క‌ప్ మ్యాచ్‌లో భారత్ ఘన విజయం సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. చివ‌రి ఓవ‌ర్‌లో 18 ప‌రుగులు అవ‌స‌రం కాగా, న‌సీమ్ షా(Naseem Shah) రెండు బౌండ‌రీలు కొట్టినా టార్గెట్‌ను అందుకోలేక‌పోయారు. 4 బంతుల్లో 10 ర‌న్స్ చేసి నాటౌట్‌గా నిలిచిన న‌సీమ్ షా మ్యాచ్ ఓడిపోగానే ఒక్కసారిగా ఏడ్చేశాడు. ఇండియ‌న్ కెప్టెన్ రోహిత్ శ‌ర్మ అత‌న్ని ఓదార్చే ప్ర‌య‌త్నం చేశాడు. మ్యాచ్ ముగియ‌గానే.. పాక్ క్రికెట‌ర్ ఏడుస్తూనే మైదానం బ‌య‌ట‌కు వెళ్లాడు. తోటి క్రికెట‌ర్ షాహీన్ అఫ్రిది కూడా న‌సీమ్‌ను ఓదార్చే ప్ర‌య‌త్నం చేశాడు. న‌సీమ్ ఏడుస్తున్న ఫోటో, వీడియో ప్ర‌స్తుతం వైర‌ల్ అవుతున్నాయి. అమెరికా చేతిలో పాకిస్తాన్ ప్లే అప్ అవకాశాలు, భారత్‌తో ఓడిన తరువాత మారిన సూపర్-8 సమీకరణలు, ఉత్కంఠ పోరులో టీమిడింయా ఘన విజయం

Here's Video

Even Naseem Shah, our young bowler, played better than our highly paid batsmen. The time has come, if you’re not performing well, please resign gracefully and let others join. It’s time to take strict decisions, or they’ll never understand. #PakvsIndpic.twitter.com/kkV9LZntFX — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) June 9, 2024

Rohit Sharma appreciating the efforts of Naseem Shah after the match. He asked him to not cry. What a moment ❤️❤️❤️#T20WorldCup #PAKvsIND #INDvsPAK #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/YNnLEbra8h — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 9, 2024

