టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ రోహిత్ శర్మ ఆస్ట్రేలియాతో మ్యాచ్ లో చెలరేగాడు. కేవలం 19 బంతుల్లోనే 50 పరుగులు చేసి రికార్డు సృష్టించాడు. ఈ టీ20 వరల్డ్ కప్ లో అత్యంత వేగంగా హాఫ్ సెంచరీ సాధించి రికార్డు పుటల్లో చోటు సంపాదించుకున్నాడు. తద్వారా, అమెరికా ఆటగాడు ఆరోన్ జోన్స్ ను రోహిత్ శర్మ వెనక్కి నెట్టాడు. ఆరోన్ జోన్స్... 22 బంతుల్లోనే ఫిఫ్టీ సాధించడం తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడా రికార్డు తెరమరుగైంది. ఇవాళ రోహిత్ శర్మ ధాటికి ఆసీస్ ప్రధాన పేసర్ మిచెల్ స్టార్క్ బలయ్యాడు. స్టార్క్ విసిరిన ఒక ఓవర్లో రోహిత్ శర్మ ఏకంగా 4 సిక్సులు, 1 ఫోర్ బాదడం విశేషం. బంగ్లాదేశ్ ను చిత్తు చేసిన టీమిండియా..50 పరుగుల తేడాతో రోహిత్ సేన ఘన విజయం

FOUR SIXES AGAINST MITCHELL STARC. THIS IS THE ROHIT SHARMA WE KNOW. HITMAN MODE. Rohit Sharma Ji smashed 6,6,4,6,0,WD,6 - 29 runs in a single over. - Most expensive over of Starc's T20i career, courtesy of the Hitman. 🤯#Rohit #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2g7iMjwyGD pic.twitter.com/KOdwoX9FWh — abhishek giri (@Abhishekgiri220) June 24, 2024

