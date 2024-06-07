ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్లో కొనసాగుతున్న ముస్లిం రిజర్వేషన్లను టీడీపీ (తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ) టచ్ చేయదని పార్టీ తెలిపింది. కేంద్రంలో ఎన్డిఎ ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటుకు ముందు, జూన్ 7, శుక్రవారం టిడిపి నాయకుడు కె రవీంద్ర కుమార్ మాట్లాడుతూ ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలో ముస్లింలకు రిజర్వేషన్లు కొనసాగుతాయని అన్నారు. బీజేపీ నేతృత్వంలోని ఎన్డీయేలో టీడీపీ భాగం. "మేము ముస్లిం రిజర్వేషన్లను కొనసాగిస్తాము. దానిలో ఎటువంటి సమస్య లేదు," అని రవీంద్ర కుమార్ ముస్లిం కోటా గురించి అడిగినప్పుడు చెప్పారు. ఇదిలా ఉంటే ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో ముస్లింలకు రిజర్వేషన్లు రద్దు చేస్తామని బీజేపీ హామీ ఇచ్చింది. టీడీపీ ఎంపీలతో భేటీ అయిన చంద్రబాబు, కేంద్రంలో మంత్రివర్గ కూర్పు, టీడీపీకి ఉన్న ప్రాధాన్యంపై ప్రముఖంగా చర్చలు
Here's ANI Video
#WATCH | Delhi: When asked if Muslim Reservation will continue in Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader K Ravindra Kumar says, "...Yes, we will continue that. There is no problem at all."
He also says, "...Today, there is NDA meeting. A preliminary meeting was held on 5th June. Today is… pic.twitter.com/MCdoXEdp3v
— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024
