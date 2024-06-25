తెలంగాణలో విషాదకర ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. కారు రివర్స్ చేస్తున్నప్పుడు అది అదుపుతప్పి కాలువలోకి దూసుకువెళ్లింది. కారు కాలువలో పడిపోవడంతో ఆ వ్యక్తి చనిపోయాడు.వేల్పూర్ మండలంలో కాలువ గట్టుపై జి రమేష్ (56) కారును రివర్స్ చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తుండగా, కారు అదుపు తప్పి వాగులో పడింది. ఈ ఘటనలో అతను అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందాడు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, పోలీసులు వేధింపులు తాళలేక ఇద్దరు అన్నాదమ్ములు ఆత్మహత్య, మైనర్ బాలిక పారిపోయిందని..

Tragic, a man plunges to death after his car falls into a canal, while reversing his car.

G Ramesh (56) was trying to reverse the car on the canal embankment in #Velpur mandal, when the car lost control and fell into the stream. #CarAccident #RoadSafety #Nizamabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/Mmog4B5dpu

— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 25, 2024