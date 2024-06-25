పోలీసుల వేధింపులతో ఇద్దరు అన్నదమ్ములు ఆత్మహత్యకు పాల్పడిన ఘటన ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లో వెలుగుచూసింది. మృతి చెందిన సోదరులను సంజయ్, ప్రమోద్‌లుగా గుర్తించారు. నివేదికల ప్రకారం, ఇద్దరూ జూన్ 22, 24 తేదీల్లో వరుసగా చెట్టుకు ఉరివేసుకుని ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్నారు. సంజయ్, ప్రమోద్‌లను పోలీసులు వేధించారని ఆరోపించారు. మైనర్ బాలిక పారిపోవడాన్ని విచారిస్తున్న పోలీసులు హత్రాస్ జిల్లాలోని సదాబాద్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్‌లో సంజయ్‌ను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. అనంతరం చిత్రహింసలకు గురి చేశారు. జూన్ 22న సంజయ్ మృతదేహం చెట్టుకు వేలాడుతూ కనిపించగా.. రెండు రోజుల తర్వాత తమ్ముడి మృతదేహం లభించిన ప్రాంతంలోనే ప్రమోద్ మృతదేహం కూడా చెట్టుకు వేలాడుతూ కనిపించింది. ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం వీడియో ఇదిగో, రోడ్డు పక్కన వెళుతున్న తల్లీబిడ్డలను ఢీకొట్టిన కారు, ముగ్గురు అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి

In UP's Agra, two brothers, Sanjay and Pramod, allegedly harassed by the police, killed themselves on June 22 and 24 respectively. Sanjay was allegedly held in custody by the cops at Sadabad police in Hathras district probing elopement of a minor girl. His body was found hanging… pic.twitter.com/AcmUkmvs0R — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 25, 2024

