పెద్దపల్లి జిల్లా ముత్తారం మండలం ఓడేడ్, జయశంకర్‌ భూపాలపల్లి జిల్లా టేకుమట్ల మండలం గర్మిళ్లపల్లి గ్రామాల మధ్య మానేరువాగుపై నిర్మిస్తున్న గిడ్డర్లు మరోసారి కూలాయి. తొమ్మిదేళ్లుగా నత్తనడకన సాగుతున్న వంతెన నిర్మాణంలో నాణ్యతలోపం మరోసారి బట్టబయలైంది. మంగళవారం సాయంత్రం భారీగా వీచిన గాలులకు గర్మిళ్లపల్లి వైపు వంతెన 17, 18 నంబరు పిల్లర్లపై ఐదు గడ్డర్లు పెద్ద శబ్దంతో కింద పడ్డాయని స్థానికులు తెలిపారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, మానేరు వాగుపై కుప్పకూలిన నిర్మాణంలో ఉన్న వంతెన, అర్ధరాత్రి సమయంలో వంతెన కూలడంతో తప్పిన పెను ప్రమాదం

గాలి దుమారం రావడంతోనే గడ్డర్లు కూలిపోయినట్లు ప్రాథమికంగా తెలుస్తోందని పెద్దపల్లి జిల్లా ఆర్‌అండ్‌బీ ఇన్‌ఛార్జి అధికారి, ఈఈ నర్సింహాచారి పేర్కొన్నారు. అధికారులను క్షేత్రస్థాయికి పంపి ఘటనకు గల కారణాలు తెలుసుకుంటున్నామని చెప్పారు. 2016లో రూ.47 కోట్ల అంచనా వ్యయంతో వంతెన పనులు ప్రారంభించారు. నిర్మాణ సమయంలో పలుమార్లు వచ్చిన వరదలకు సామగ్రి దెబ్బతినడం, గుత్తేదారులు మారడంతో పనులు ఆలస్యమయ్యాయి. రెండేళ్లుగా వాగు ఉద్ధృతంగా ప్రవహించడంతో గడ్డర్లకు సపోర్టుగా ఉన్న చెక్కలు దెబ్బతిన్నాయి. దీంతో ఈ ఏడాది ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న అర్ధరాత్రి గాలి దుమారానికి 1, 2 నంబరు పిల్లర్లలో మూడు గడ్డర్లు కింద పడ్డాయి.

Here's Video

An under-construction #BridgeCollapsed across #ManairRiver for the 2nd time, 4 girders between Pillar 17 and 18 collapsed due to heavy wind. The #Bridge being constructed between Oded, Mutharam mandal of #Peddapalli dist and Garimillapalli, Tekumatla mandal of #Bhupalpally dist. https://t.co/92DhnCRuZc pic.twitter.com/EtYUtzqK4N — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 3, 2024

