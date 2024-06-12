కువైట్‌ (Kuwait)లో ఘోర అగ్నిప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. మంగాఫ్ (Mangaf) నగరంలో కార్మికులు నివాసం ఉంటున్న ఓ అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌లో భారీ అగ్నిప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. ఈ ఘటనలో 40 మందికిపైగా సజీవదహనం అయ్యారు. మృతుల్లో ఐదుగురు భారతీయులు ఉన్నట్లు కువైట్‌ మీడియా తెలిపింది. బుధవారం తెల్లవారుజామున కార్మికులు నివాసం ఉంటున్న అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌లో ఒక్కసారిగా భారీ ఎత్తున మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. అవి క్షణాల్లో పై అంతస్తు వరకూ వ్యాపించాయి. మంటలకు తోడు దట్టమైన పొగ వ్యాపించింది. దీంతో అందులో నివసిస్తున్న వారు బయటకు వచ్చేందుకు ఆస్కారం లేకుండా పోయింది. ఇప్పటివరకూ 40 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయినట్లు స్థానిక మీడియా తెలిపింది. సుమారు 50 మందిని ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించినట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. మృతుల సంఖ్య మరింత పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది. షాకింగ్ వీడియో ఇదిగో, రోడ్డుపై నడుచుకుంటూ వెళుతున్న మహిళను వెనక నుంచి ఢీకొట్టిన కారు

Here's Tweet and Fire Videos

Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2024

#BREAKING: 53 people killed and 40 injured in a Mangaf building fire in Kuwait's Southern Ahmadi Governorate. 5 among those killed are Indian. Indian Ambassador to Kuwait has left for the labour camp where fire erupted. Kuwait Govt orders massive demolition of illegal buildings. pic.twitter.com/P08oPG6iPO — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2024

