పూణే పోర్షే క్రాష్ తరహాలో రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం ఈరోజు జూన్ 11న పింప్రి చించ్వాడ్ నుండి వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది, ఈరోజు అతివేగంగా వచ్చిన కారు మహిళను ఢీకొట్టింది. పింప్రీ చించ్‌వాడ్‌లో వేగంగా వస్తున్న కారు ఢీకొనడానికి ముందు హింజేవాడిలోని భుజ్‌బల్ రోడ్డుపై ఒంటరిగా నడుచుకుంటూ వెళ్తున్న మహిళను వీడియోలో చూడవచ్చు. అనంతరం వెనక నుంచి వేగంగా వచ్చిన కారు ఆమెను ఢీకొట్టింది. పూణే శివార్లలోని పింప్రి చించ్‌వాడ్‌లోని హింజేవాడి ప్రాంతంలో ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. వేగంగా వస్తున్న కారు ఢీకొనడంతో మహిళకు తీవ్ర గాయాలైనట్లు సమాచారం. గత నెల మే 23న ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగినట్లు రోడ్డుపై అమర్చిన సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాల్లో రికార్డయింది. గుంటూరు జిల్లాలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం వీడియో ఇదిగో, ఆగి ఉన్న ట్రక్కును ఢీకొట్టిన కారు, దాని వెనుకే టాటా ఏస్ వాహనం, ఇద్దరు మృతి, 15 మందికి గాయాలు

Here's Video

VIDEO | A woman walking along the Bhujbal road in Hinjewadi, a suburb in Pimpri Chinchwad on the outskirts of Pune, was critically injured after being hit by a speeding car. The incident, which took place on May 23, was caught on a CCTV. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/TwKqPD4iYA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2024

