నడిరోడ్డుపై ఓ సైకో వీరంగం సృష్టించాడు. వైజ్ సిటీ గేమ్ తరహాలో రోడ్డుపై వెళుతున్న కార్లపై బుల్లెట్ల వర్షం కురిపించాడు. ఆ తర్వాత బట్టలన్నీ విప్పేసి నగ్నంగా తిరగడం మొదలుపెట్టాడు. యూఎస్‌లోని కాలిఫోర్నియాలో చోటు చేసుకున్న ఈ ఘటనలో ఓ వ్యక్తి మృతి చెందగా.. మరొకరు తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. భయభ్రాంతులకు గురిచేసే ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఇప్పుడు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

కాలిఫోర్నియా పోలీసులు తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం.. 39 ఏళ్ల జూలియో రోడార్టే అనే వ్యక్తి కాలిఫోర్నియాలోని శాన్‌జసింటో ప్రాంతంలో నివసిస్తున్నాడు. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 6 గంటల 30 నిముషాల (అమెరికా కాలమానం ప్రకారం) సమయంలో దగ్గరలోని వెస్ట్ సెవెన్త్ స్ట్రీట్‌‌కి చేరుకున్న రొడార్డే.. తనతో తెచ్చుకున్న తుపాకీతో రోడ్డుపై వెళుతున్న కార్లపై విచక్షణారహితంగా బుల్లెట్ల వర్షం కురిపించాడు. ఈ ఘటనలో ఓ వ్యక్తి అక్కడిక్కడే మరణించగా.. మరొకరు తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, వేగంగా వెళ్తున్న రైలుతో సెల్ఫీ, పట్టాల కింద పడి నుజ్జు నుజ్జు అయిన యువతి

కాగా.. తనతో తెచ్చుకున్న బులెట్ మ్యాగజీన్లన్నీ అయిపోయిన తర్వాత తుపాకీ పారేసి నడిరోడ్డుపైనే బట్టలు విప్పి నగ్నంగా తిరగడం మొదలుపెట్టాడు. సమాచారం అందింన వెంటనే అక్కడకు చేరుకున్న పోలీసులు రోడార్టేని అరెస్ట్ చేసి అతడిపై మర్డర్ చార్జ్‌తో పాటు అటెంప్ట్ టూ మర్డర్ కేస్ కూడా నమోదు చేశారు.

Julio Cesar Rodarte, a 39-year-old San Jacinto resident was arrested for firing randomly at passing cars in Riverside County, killing a husband and father of four. Two additional people were shot and multiple cars were hit by gunfire. The killer has been charged with one count… pic.twitter.com/bvDWow87VO — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) June 7, 2024

NEW: 39-year-old man starts shooting at random cars in San Jacinto, California, killing a father of four. Julio Rodarte was arrested on suspicion of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after firing off 30 shots & taking his clothes off. The despicable act was triggered… pic.twitter.com/bUV7VRBLMs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2024

