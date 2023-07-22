No Rice Stock in USA: అమెరికా సూపర్ మార్కెట్ల ముందు భారీ క్యూలు.. ఎన్నారైల్లో భయాందోళనలు.. బాస్మతీయేతర బియ్యం ఎగుమతులపై భారత్ నిషేధమే కారణం.. వీడియోలు వైరల్

Credits: Twitter

Newyork, July 22: అమెరికాలోని (America) సూపర్ మార్కెట్లలో (Super market) బియ్యం స్టాక్ (Rice Stock) నిండుకోవడంతో నో స్టాక్ బోర్డులు (No Stock Board) కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. బియ్యం కోసం సూపర్ మార్కెట్ల ముందు ఎన్నారైలు (NRI) భారీ క్యూలు కడుతున్నారు. అసలేం జరిగిందంటే.. బాస్మతీయేతర బియ్యం ఎగుమతులపై భారత్ నిషేధం విధించడంతో అమెరికాలోని ఎన్నారైల్లో తీవ్ర అలజడి చెలరేగింది. భవిష్యత్తులో బియ్యానికి కటకట తప్పదన్న భయంతో ఎన్నారైలు పెద్ద ఎత్తున బియ్యం కొనుగోళ్లకు తెరలేపారు. సూపర్ మార్కెట్ల వద్ద భారతీయులు సోనా మసూరీ బియ్యం కోసం క్యూకట్టిన దృశ్యాలు సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

Rice demand and Madness in USA..after India Govt Imposes Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports! People are taking breaks from work and lining up at grocery stores,buying maximum allowed quantities. Desi stores in US have already increased the price of rice bags..🤔#USA #RiceDemand pic.twitter.com/Wwx5JFAK9B — Venugopal Reddy Chenchu (NRI TDP, USA) (@venuchenchu) July 22, 2023

Rice export stopped from India and massive panick hit the Indians in USA. Hoarding has started across the states. There has been multiple food shortages here, hoping rice shortage doesn’t get added to the list. pic.twitter.com/vdP6NBwrN6 — The Thinking Hat 🇮🇳 (@ThinkinHashtag) July 21, 2023

After Banning Rice Exports From India, Indians situation in USA to buy rice bags🥲 Those who are living in USA Immediately go to your nearby Indian Store and get some Rice Bags Before its too late🚨🚨#RiceBanInUSA pic.twitter.com/vAumv6fedv — Prabhas Fans USA🇺🇸 (@VinayDHFprabhas) July 21, 2023

ఉద్యోగాలకు సెలవులు పెట్టి మరీ..

బియ్యం కోసం చాలామంది ఉద్యోగాలకు సెలవులు పెట్టి మరీ సూపర్ మార్కెట్లకు పరుగులు తీశారు. అనుమతి ఉన్న మేరకు గరిష్ఠంగా కొనుగోళ్లకు తెగబడ్డారు. అమెరికా వ్యాప్తంగా ఇదే సీన్ కనిపిస్తోందని అక్కడి వారు చెబుతున్నారు. బియ్యం కొరత తప్పదన్న ఆందోళన భారతీయుల్లో నెలకొందని చెప్పారు.

