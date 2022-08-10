Har Ghar Tiranga: యూఏఈలో దేశభక్తిని చాలుకున్న 53 మంది లేడీ డాక్టర్లు, అందరూ ఒకే చోట చేరి జాతీయ గీతాన్ని ఆలపించి అందరికీ ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచిన దేశభక్తులు

యూఏఈలో 53 మంది లేడీ డాక్టర్లు జాతీయ భక్తిని చాటుకున్నారు. ఆజాదీకా అమృత్ మహోత్సవ్ లో భాగంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ ఇచ్చిన హర్ ఘర్ తిరంగ పిలుపు మేరకు ఈ డాక్టర్లంతా ఒక చోట చేరి భారత జాతీయ గీతాన్ని ఆలపించారు. ఈ వీడియోని ప్రసార భారతి ట్వీట్ చేసింది. ఆ వీడియో ఇదే..

Around 53 Lady Doctors in the UAE came together to sing 🇮🇳#NationalAnthem on the eve of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov and #HarGharTiranga initiative of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi,expressing a gesture of love and gratitude for our Mother land.@IndianDiplomacy @AmritMahotsav @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Ey4LNuqmct

— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 9, 2022