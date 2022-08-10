Har Ghar Tiranga: యూఏఈలో దేశభక్తిని చాలుకున్న 53 మంది లేడీ డాక్టర్లు, అందరూ ఒకే చోట చేరి జాతీయ గీతాన్ని ఆలపించి అందరికీ ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచిన దేశభక్తులు
indian-flag

యూఏఈలో 53 మంది లేడీ డాక్టర్లు జాతీయ భక్తిని చాటుకున్నారు. ఆజాదీకా అమృత్ మహోత్సవ్ లో భాగంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ ఇచ్చిన హర్ ఘర్ తిరంగ పిలుపు మేరకు ఈ డాక్టర్లంతా ఒక చోట చేరి భారత జాతీయ గీతాన్ని ఆలపించారు. ఈ వీడియోని ప్రసార భారతి ట్వీట్ చేసింది. ఆ వీడియో ఇదే..