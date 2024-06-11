చంద్రబాబు ప్రమాణ స్వీకార కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరయ్యేందుకు మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులు హైదరాబాద్‌లోని బేగంపేట విమానాశ్రయం నుంచి ప్రత్యేక విమానంలో విజయవాడ చేరుకున్నారు. చిరంజీవితో పాటు భార్య సురేఖ, చిన్న కూతురు శ్రీజ, ఇద్దరు మనవరాళ్లతో కలిసి విజయవాడకు చేరుకున్నారు. టీడీపీ అధినేత చంద్రబాబు రేపు ఉదయం ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి చిరంజీవిని ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం విశిష్ట అతిథిగా ఆహ్వానించింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో చిరంజీవి కుటుంబం ఏపీకి వెళ్లారు. మరోపక్క, రేపు చంద్రబాబు ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం నేపథ్యంలో గన్నవరం విమానాశ్రయం ప్రముఖులతో కిటకిటలాడుతోంది. జనసేన శాసనసభా పక్ష నేతగా పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ ఎన్నిక

Here's Video

Andhra Pradesh: Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha arrived at Gannavaram Airport from Hyderabad on a special flight. They were welcomed by fans and then traveled by road to Vijayawada. They will attend Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fVXK5ESwAK — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)