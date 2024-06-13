Human Finger Inside Ice Cream Cone: ముంబైలో జరిగిన షాకింగ్ సంఘటనలో, మలాడ్ ప్రాంతంలో ఒక మహిళ ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో ఆర్డర్ చేసిన ఐస్‌క్రీం కోన్‌లో మనిషి వేలి ముక్కను కనుగొన్నారు. ఘటన జరిగిన తర్వాత మహిళ పోలీసులను ఆశ్రయించి ఫిర్యాదు చేసింది. ఆమె ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు పోలీసులు యమ్మో ఐస్‌క్రీం కంపెనీపై కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. అనంతరం విచారణ నిమిత్తం ఐస్‌క్రీమ్‌ను ఫోరెన్సిక్ ల్యాబ్ కి పంపించారు. ఐస్‌క్రీమ్‌లో లభించిన మానవ అవయవాన్ని పోలీసులు ఎఫ్‌ఎస్‌ఎల్ (ఫోరెన్సిక్)కు పంపినట్లు మలాడ్ పోలీసు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. చట్నీలో వెంట్రుక వచ్చినందుకు రూ. 5 వేలు జరిమానా, ఏఎస్ రావు నగర్‌లో హోటళ్లపై దాడులు నిర్వహించిన ఫుడ్ సేఫ్టీ అధికారులు

Maharashtra | A woman found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of ​​Mumbai. After which the woman reached Malad police station. Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream for… — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

