తెలంగాణ వ్యాప్తంగా ఫుడ్ సేఫ్టీ అధికారులు రెస్టారెంట్లపై, హోటళ్లపై దాడులు చేస్తున్నారు. పరిశుభ్రత పాటించిన హోటళ్లపై కొరడా ఝళిపిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా వెంట్రుకలతో కూడిన చట్నీని అందించినందుకు ECIL, A S రావు నగర్లో ఉన్న చట్నీ హోటల్ పై 5,000 జరిమానా విధించబడింది.ECIL సమీపంలోని A S రావు నగర్, Chutneys వద్ద టిఫెన్ చట్నీలో ఒక వెంట్రుక కనుగొనబడింది.ఈ విషయాన్ని కస్టమర్ మేనేజర్ దృష్టికి తీసుకువెళ్లాడు. అయితే అతను తప్పును ఒప్పుకుని మళ్లీ ఫ్రెష్ వంటకాన్ని అందించాడు. అయితే కస్టమర్ మాత్రం దీనిని ఎక్స్ వేదికగా అధికారులకు షేర్ చేశారు. దీంతో వారు చర్యలు తీసుకున్నారు. బిర్యానీలో బొద్దింక, అడిగినందుకు మీ పెళ్ళాం వండితే రాదా అని హోటల్ యజమాని దురుసు సమాధానం, వీడియో ఇదిగో..
Here's Tweets
A fine of Rs. 5,000 was imposed on Chutneys, situated in A S Rao Nagar, ECIL, for serving a chutney with hair to @srikhande_umesh in #Hyderabad@cfs_telangana #Telangana #FoodsafetyHyderabad #Food pic.twitter.com/gaVAZYsQbY
— Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) June 12, 2024
@cfs_telangana kindly check the reviews. Many customers expressed their displeasure about the quality of food. @AFCGHMC@gadwalvijayainc@GHMCOnline@CommissionrGHMC
Chutneys https://t.co/adOnNTrctG pic.twitter.com/jXUy1ef159
— Srikhande Umesh Kumar (@srikhande_umesh) June 12, 2024
