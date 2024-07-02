నీట్ యూజీ పేపర్ లీక్ అంశం దేశాన్ని కుదిపేస్తున్న సంగతి విదితమే. ఈ అంశంపై పార్లమెంట్‌లో ప్రధాని మోదీ (PM Modi) స్పందించారు. రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రసంగంపై ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపే తీర్మానంపై మంగళవారం ఆయన మాట్లాడారు. ఆ క్రమంలో పేపర్ లీకేజీ అంశంపై విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పేపర్ లీకేజీకి కారణమైన వారిని ఎట్టి పరిస్థితుల్లో వదిలిపెట్టబోమని విద్యార్థులకు హామీనిచ్చారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, 543కి 99 మార్కులు తెచ్చుకుని చిన్న పిల్లోడు మురిసిపోతున్నాడు, రాహుల్ గాంధీపై సెటైర్ వేసిన ప్రధాని మోదీ..

పేపర్ లీక్‌లు మరియు నీట్ సమస్యపై, ప్రధాని మోదీ మాట్లాడుతూ.. “దేశంలోని ప్రతి విద్యార్థికి, దేశంలోని ప్రతి యువకుడికి నేను చెబుతాను, ఇలాంటి సంఘటనలను నివారించడంలో ప్రభుత్వం చాలా సీరియస్‌గా ఉంది. మా బాధ్యతలను నెరవేర్చడానికి మేము ఒకదాని తరువాత మరొకటితో వస్తున్నామని యువకుల భవిష్యత్తుతో ఆటలాడుకునే వారిని వదిలిపెట్టబోమని.. నీట్‌కు సంబంధించి దేశవ్యాప్తంగా నిరంతరంగా అరెస్టులు జరుగుతున్నాయన్నారు.

Here's Video

#WATCH | On paper leaks and NEET issue, PM Modi says, "I will tell every student of the country, every youth of the country that the government is very serious about preventing such incidents and we are taking one step after another to fulfill our responsibilities on a war… pic.twitter.com/785xs8iINI — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)