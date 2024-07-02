ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ (Narendra Modi)లోక్‌సభలో మంగళవారంనాడు రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రసంగానికి ధన్యవాద తీర్మానంపై జరిగిన చర్చలో రాహుల్ గాంధీపై ఛలోక్తులు విసిరారు. రాహుల్‌ను చిన్నపిల్లాడితో పోలుస్తూ, వైఫల్యాల విషయంలో ఆ పిల్లోడు సరికొత్త ప్రపంచ రికార్డు సృష్టించారని అన్నారు. మోదీ మాట్లాడుతూ..నాకు ఒక ఘటన గుర్తుకొస్తోంది. ఒక బాలుడు ఉన్నాడు. అతనికి 99 మార్కులు వచ్చాయి. ఆ మార్కుల్ని ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ చూపిస్తున్నాడు. 99 మార్కులు వచ్చాయని తెలిసి అతన్ని అందరూ అభినందిస్తున్నారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, శివుని బొమ్మతో బీజేపీని ఏకి పారేసిన రాహుల్ గాంధీ, హింసని ప్రేరేపించే మిమ్మల్ని హిందువులని ఎలా అనగలమని సూటి ప్రశ్న

అప్పుడు ఒక టీచర్ అక్కడకు వచ్చి, స్వీట్లు ఎందుకు పంచుతున్నావని అడిగింది. ఇంతకూ ఆ పిల్లోడికి 100కి 99 మార్కులు రాలేదు, 543కి 99 మార్కులు వచ్చాయి. ఇప్పుడు ఆ పిల్లాడికి వైఫల్యాల పరంగా నువ్వు ప్రపంచ రికార్డు సృష్టించావని ఎవరు చెబుతారు?'' అని పరోక్షంగా రాహుల్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి మోదీ పేర్కొనడంతో అధికార పక్షం ఎంపీలు నవ్వులు చిందించారు. ఇటీవల ముగిసిన లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ 99 సీట్లు గెలుచుకుంది.

Here's Video

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "I remember an incident, there was a boy who scored 99 marks and he used to show it to everyone. When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then a teacher came and said why are you distributing sweets? He did not score 99 out of 100… pic.twitter.com/bfYYMKB1id — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

