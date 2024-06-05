మహారాష్ట్రలోని పూణెలో ఓ ఆలయంలోని విరాళాల పెట్టె పగలగొట్టిన షాకింగ్ ఘటన వెలుగు చూసింది. పూణెలోని తారకేశ్వర్ ఆలయంలో జూన్ 4న తెల్లవారుజామున 1.30 గంటల నుంచి ఉదయం 6 గంటల మధ్య ఈ దొంగతనం జరిగింది. చోరీకి సంబంధించిన వీడియో కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది. 2 నిమిషాల 13 సెకన్ల వీడియో క్లిప్‌లో పూణేలోని ఎరవాడలోని తారకేశ్వర్ ఆలయం నుండి విరాళాల పెట్టెలు విరిగిపోయి నేలపై నగదు చిందరవందరగా పడి ఉంది. ఆలయంలోని ఆరు కానుకల పెట్టెలను పగులగొట్టిన దొంగలు దాదాపు రూ.2 లక్షల నగదును ఎత్తుకెళ్లినట్లు సమాచారం. మరోవైపు ఈ ఘటనపై పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. మానవత్వానికి మచ్చుతునక ఈ ఘటన.. పురిటి నొప్పులతో బాధపడుతున్న గర్భిణికి బస్సులోనే కేరళ వైద్యుల ప్రసవం.. ఇంటర్నెట్ ను షేక్ చేస్తున్న వైరల్ వీడియో ఇదిగో!!

Here's Video

It has come to light that the donation box in the Tarkeshwar temple in the busy place of Yerawada has been broken. Thieves broke six donation boxes in the temple. The incident took place on June 4 between 1:30 am and 6:00 am. Yerawada police have registered a case in this matter.… pic.twitter.com/SIONmej3Pt — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) June 5, 2024

