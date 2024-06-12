బీజేపీ నేత పెమా ఖండూ (Pema Khandu) అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Arunachal Pradesh) బీజేపీ లెజిస్లేచర్ పార్టీ నేతగా బుధవారంనాడు తిరిగి ఎన్నికయ్యారు. దీంతో మరోసారి రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఆయన పగ్గాలు చేపట్టేందుకు మార్గం సుగమమైంది. భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ కేంద్ర పరిశీలకులైన రవిశంకర్ ప్రసాద్, తరుణ్ చుగ్ సమక్షంలో కొత్తగా ఎన్నికైన బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు సమావేశమై పెమా ఖండూను లెజిస్లేచర్ పార్టీ నేతగా ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నుకున్నారు

Here's Pics

Feeling so honoured to be elected unanimously as the Legislature Party leader of @BJP4Arunachal.

With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/O14dt1OgsD

— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 12, 2024