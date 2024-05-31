Newdelhi, May 31: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో (Delhi) ఎయిరిండియా ఫ్లైట్ (AirIndia) విమాన ప్రయాణికులకు చుక్కలు కనిపించింది. ఓ వైపు హస్తినలో తీవ్రమైన ఎండలతో ప్రజలు అల్లాడిపోతున్నారు. అలాంటిది విమాన ప్రయాణం ఏకంగా 20 గంటలు ఆలస్యం కావడం.. 8 గంటల పాటు ఎయిర్ కండిషన్ లేని విమానంలోకూర్చోబెట్టడంతో ప్యాసింజర్స్ ఉక్కపోత, వేడితో అల్లాడిపోయారు. చిన్నారులు, వృద్ధులు బెంబేలెత్తిపోయారు. దీంతో ఎయిరిండియా తీరుపై ప్రయాణికులు తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో మండిపడ్డారు. కాగా, నిన్న మధ్యాహ్నం టేకాఫ్ కావాల్సిన శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్కో విమానం 20 గంటల ఆలస్యం తర్వాత ఈరోజు ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు బయలుదేరనున్నట్టు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

'This is inhuman': Air India passengers of AI-183 New Delhi to San Francisco flight share traumatic experience.@airindia https://t.co/3EF1juZ74Z — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2024

@airindia please let mine and the numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area go home! AI 183 is over 8 hrs late. People were made to board the plane and sit without ac. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done#inhuman pic.twitter.com/0XdDBAovBK — Abhishek Sharma (@39Abhishek) May 30, 2024

If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is @airindia @DGCAIndia AI 183 flight has been delayed for over 8 hours , passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight.This is inhuman! @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/86KpaOAbgb — Shweta Punj (@shwwetapunj) May 30, 2024

