రిలయన్స్ జియో,ఎయిర్‌టెల్ తమ ఫ్రీపెయిడ్, పోస్టు పెయిడ్ చార్జీలను పెంచుతూ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్న సంగతి విదితమే. పెరిగిన ధరలు జులై 3 నుంచి పెంచిన ధరలు అమల్లోకి వస్తాయని టెల్కోలు రెండూ ప్రకటించాయి. తాజాగా, ఈ జాబితాలో వొడాఫోన్ ఐడియా కూడా చేరింది. వివిధ కేటగిరీల్లో 11 నుంచి 24 శాతం వరకు ధరలు పెంచింది. ప్రస్తుతం రూ. 179గా ఉన్న ఎంట్రీలెవల్ ప్లాన్ ధరను 11శాతం పెంచి రూ.199 చేసింది. అలాగే, 84 రోజుల వ్యాలిడిటీతో లభించే రూ.719 ప్లాన్ ధరను రూ. 859కి పెంచింది. రూ.2,899కి లభించే వార్షిక ప్లాన్‌ ధరను 21 శాతం పెంచి రూ.3,499కి పెంచింది. జులై 4 నుంచి పెంచిన ధరలు అమల్లోకి వస్తాయని తెలిపింది. ప్రీపెయిడ్, పోస్ట్‌పెయిడ్ ధరలను పెంచేసిన ఎయిర్‌టెల్, పెంచిన ధరలు జులై 3 నుంచే అమల్లోకి వస్తాయని ప్రకటన

🚨Breaking: Vodafone Idea Announces Tariff Hike: - To be implemented from July 4, 2024. - Both prepaid and postpaid tariffs up now. - Rs 179 plan jumps to Rs 199 - Rs 299 plan jumps to Rs 349 Check all the plans in the images below. #VodafoneIdea #Vi #Tariffhike pic.twitter.com/HbyKibvEGt — Tanay Singh Thakur (@TanaysinghT) June 28, 2024

