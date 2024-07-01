బెరిల్ హరికేన్ ద్వీపాన్ని తాకడంతో ప్రస్తుతం బార్బడోస్‌లో చిక్కుకున్న భారత జట్టుకు సంబంధించి బీసీసీఐ తాజా అప్‌డేట్ ఇచ్చింది . తమ చారిత్రాత్మక T20 ప్రపంచ కప్ 2024 విజయం తర్వాత భారతదేశానికి బయలుదేరినట్లు ప్రకటించిన టీమ్ ఇండియా, హరికేన్ కారణంగా బార్బడోస్‌లో చిక్కుకుపోయింది.అవుట్‌బౌండ్ విమానాలన్నీ రద్దు చేయబడ్డాయి. విమానాశ్రయం మూసివేయబడిందని తెలిపింది. . టీ 20 వరల్డ్ కప్ విజేతగా నిలిచిన భారత్...బార్బడోస్ లో జరిగిన ఫైనల్ మ్యాచ్ లో సౌతాఫ్రికాపై విజయం...

విమానాశ్రయం మాత్రమే కాదు, బార్బడోస్‌లో అన్ని హోటళ్లు, రెస్టారెంట్లు, దుకాణాలు మూసివేయబడ్డాయి అలాగే విమానాశ్రయం తిరిగి ప్రారంభమయ్యే వరకు జట్టు బార్బడోస్‌లో ఉంటుందని ప్రకటించింది. ప్రస్తుతం దేశంలో ఎమర్జెన్సీ కారణంగా ఇండియన్ టీమ్ హోటల్ పరిమిత సిబ్బందితో పనిచేస్తోందని సమాచారం. హరికేన్ తగ్గిన తర్వాత బార్బడోస్ నుండి టీమ్ ఇండియా, సహాయక సిబ్బంది, మీడియా బృందానికి సహాయం చేయడానికి తాము చేయగలిగినదంతా చేస్తామని BCCI హామీ ఇచ్చింది.హోటల్‌లో పరిమిత సిబ్బంది ఉన్నందున భారత బృందం క్యూలో నిలబడి పేపర్ ప్లేట్‌లలో భోజనం చేసిందని ప్రఖ్యాత జర్నలిస్ట్ బోరియా మజుందార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Here's Updates

BREAKING @BCCI will do all they can to help Indian team and media get out of Barbados once cyclone fury subsides.

Airport shut.

Indian team hotel operating with limited staff. Players had dinner in paper plates standing in a queue.

LIVE at 9am with all updates on the ground…

— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 1, 2024