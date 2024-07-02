ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ (Narendra Modi)లోక్‌సభలో మంగళవారంనాడు రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రసంగానికి ధన్యవాద తీర్మానంపై జరిగిన చర్చలో రాహుల్ గాంధీపై ఛలోక్తులు విసిరారు. రాహుల్‌ను చిన్నపిల్లాడితో పోలుస్తూ, వైఫల్యాల విషయంలో ఆ పిల్లోడు సరికొత్త ప్రపంచ రికార్డు సృష్టించారని అన్నారు. మోదీ మాట్లాడుతూ.. సభలో కొందరు దొంగ ఏడుపులు ఏడ్చారు. తనని కొడుతున్నారని మాట్లాడారు. పిల్లాడి తీరులో ఏమాత్రం మార్పు రాలేదు. సభలో ఆ పిల్లాడు కన్ను కొట్టిన తీరు అంతా చూశారు’’ అని మోదీ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, 543కి 99 మార్కులు తెచ్చుకుని చిన్న పిల్లోడు మురిసిపోతున్నాడు, రాహుల్ గాంధీపై సెటైర్ వేసిన ప్రధాని మోదీ..

Here's Video

Delhi: "Jab inn par Balak Buddhi puri tarah se Sawar ho jati hai to ye Sadan me kisi ke bhi gale pad jaate hai, ye Balak buddhi apni seemaye kho deti hai aur Sadan me baith kar aankh maarte hai," says PM Modi (Video Courtesy - Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/BV59B497HA — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)