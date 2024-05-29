ఏపీలో బాపట్ల శివారు నల్లమడ వాగులో విషాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఒకే కుటుంబానికి చెందిన నలుగురు బాపట్ల శివారు నల్లమడ వాగులో ఈత కొట్టడానికి వెళ్లి గల్లంతయ్యారు. పోలీసులు తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం.. బుధవారం ఉదయం పర్యటక కేంద్రం సూర్యలంక బీచ్‌కు వచ్చిన వారు తిరుగు ప్రయాణంలో నల్లమడ వాగులో స్నానానికి దిగారు. తొలుత ప్రవాహ ఉద్ధృతికి ఒకరు కొట్టుకుని పోయారు. అతడిని రక్షించే క్రమంలో మిగతా ముగ్గురు గల్లంతైనట్లు తెలిపారు.వారంతా కూకట్‌పల్లిలోని ఒకే కుటుంబానికి చెందిన సన్నీ ,కిరణ్ , నందులుగా గుర్తించారు. రెండు మృతదేహాలు లభించగా, గల్లంతైన మరో ఇద్దరి కోసం ముమ్మరంగా గాలింపు చర్యలు చేపట్టినట్లు తెలిపారు అధికారులు. వీడియోలు ఇవిగో, ఉప్పాడలో ఇంకా అల్లకల్లోలంగానే సముద్రం, ఇళ్లలోకి దూసుకువచ్చిన సముద్రపు నీరు

A family outing turns into Tragedy, as 4 persons from #Hyderabad, #WashedAway in a #rivulet in #AndhraPradesh.

A family from Kukatpally had visited Suryalanka beach and stopped for bathing at the Nagaraju kaluva in #Bapatla, while return journey.

As of now two bodies recovered. pic.twitter.com/reYI4zwpgM

