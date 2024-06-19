కేజీహెచ్ ఆసుపత్రిలో దారుణ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. బిడ్డ కోసం ఆక్సిజన్ సిలిండర్ భుజంపై మోసుకెళ్తున్న తండ్రి వీడియో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. విశాఖపట్నంలోని కేజీహెచ్‌ ప్రసూతి ఆస్పత్రిలో శిరీష ఆమె మహిళ నెలలు నిండకుండానే ఓ బిడ్డకు జన్మనివ్వడంతో, ఆ శిశువును ఎన్ఐసీయూలో ఉంచాలని వైద్యులు చెప్పారు. అయితే షిఫ్ట్ చేయడానికి ఆసుపత్రి సిబ్బంది ఎవరు లేకపోవడంతో ఆ పసికందుకు ఆక్సిజన్ పెట్టి.. నర్సు బిడ్డను పట్టుకొని ముందు నడవగా.. తండ్రి అల్లు విష్ణుమూర్తి ఆక్సిజన్ సిలిండర్‌ను భుజాన వేసుకొని ఆమె వెంట వెళ్లారు.భవిష్యత్తులో ఇలాంటి ఘటనలు జరగకుండా చూడాలని ఆర్థోపెడిస్ట్‌, కేజీహెచ్‌లో పర్యవేక్షిస్తున్న వైద్యాధికారి డాక్టర్‌ పి.శివానంద సిబ్బందిని ఆదేశించారు. శ్రీకాకుళం సిరిమానోత్సవంలో తీవ్ర విషాదం, మాను పైనుంచి జారిపడి పూజారితో సహా మరొ వ్యక్తి మృతి, విషాదకర వీడియో ఇదిగో..

Here's Video

A #Father carries an oxygen cylinder on shoulder for shifting his prematurely born baby to NICU, as support staff was not available at that moment, in #KGH in #Visakhapatnam

Dr P Sivananda, the supervising medical officer at KGH, asked the staff not to repeat such incidents. pic.twitter.com/HYagaVpJUb

— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 19, 2024