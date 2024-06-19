శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లా ఎచ్చెర్ల మండలం కుప్పిలి గ్రామంలో ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులు మృతి చెందడంతో స్థానిక దేవతా పండుగ సిరిమానోత్సవం విషాదంగా మారింది. ‘సిరిమాను’ అనే పొడవాటి చెక్క స్తంభం పైన ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేస్తున్న పూజారి, మరొక వ్యక్తి ఒక్కసారిగా జారి కిందపడ్డారు. అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందారు. వీడియో చూశారా, పుల్లుగా మందు తాగి పిల్లికి వైద్య చేయాలంటూ వైద్యులతో గొడవ పడిన మందుబాబు, తీరా అది కుక్క అని తెలిసి..

A local deity festival #Sirimanotsvam turned tragic as 2 persons died in Kuppili village in #Etcherla mandal of #Srikakulam dist. The priest who performing special rituals on top of the long wooden pole called ‘Sirimanu’, fell on the duo during the procession.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/yWXnMjWeGG — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 19, 2024

