జూబ్లీహిల్స్‌ నందగిరి హిల్స్‌లో నడుస్తున్న బీఎండబ్ల్యూ కారులో ఒక్కసారిగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. అప్రమత్తమైన డ్రైవర్‌ కారులోంచి దిగిన వెంటనే.. క్షణాల్లో పూర్తిగా దగ్ధమైంది. ప్రధాన రహదారి కావడంతో భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌జామ్‌ ఏర్పడింది. జూబ్లీహిల్స్‌ చెక్‌పోస్టు నుంచి ఫిల్మ్‌నగర్‌, ఒమేగా ఆసుపత్రి నుంచి నందగిరి హిల్స్‌ వరకు కిలోమీటర్ల మేర ట్రాఫిక్‌ నిలిచిపోయింది. అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బంది ఘటనా స్థలికి చేరుకునేలోపే మంటల్లో కారు పూర్తిగా దగ్ధమైంది. రంగంలోకి దిగిన ట్రాఫిక్‌ పోలీసులు వాహనాల రాకపోకలను క్రమబద్ధీకరించగా.. అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బంది మంటలు ఆర్పివేశారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, ఫ్లై ఓవర్ మీద వెళుతూ క్షణాల్లో కాలి బూడిదైన కారు, తృటిలో తప్పించుకున్న కారు ఓనర్, నోయిడాలో షాకింగ్ ఘటన

Here's Video

A moving #BMW car caught #fire at Nandagiri Hill in #JubileeHills, noticing the #flames the occupants got down of the vehicle

It's leading to a heavy traffic jam on the road.

Fire engine reached the spot and doused the flames, the car totally gutted.#CarFire #Hyderabad #BMWcar pic.twitter.com/0CjgbTGuOR

— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 15, 2024