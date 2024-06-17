దుర్గం చెరువు కేబుల్ బ్రిడ్జ్ వద్ద ఓ యువతి ఆత్మహత్యయత్నం చేయడం కలకలం రేపింది. మాదాపూర్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులు సకాలంలో స్పందించి ఆమెను అడ్డుకుని ప్రాణాలు కాపాడారు. దాదాపు 25 ఏళ్ల వయసు ఉన్న యువతి సోమవారం మధ్యాహ్నం దుర్గం చెరువు కేబుల్ బ్రిడ్జి మీదకు వెళ్లింది. ఒక్కసారిగా కేబుల్ బ్రిడ్జి మీద నుంచి దుర్గం చెరువు లేక్ లోకి దూకేందుకు ప్రయత్నించింది. దారుణం, మహిళను కొమ్ములతో ఈడ్చుకెళ్లిన గేదె, అడ్డుకున్న ఇద్దరు యువకులపై కూడా దాడి, గాయానికి 25 కుట్లు వేసిన వైద్యులు,వీడియో ఇదిగో..

కేబుల్ బ్రిడ్జి వద్ద ఉండి ఇది గమనించిన మాదాపూర్ ట్రాఫిక్ సిబ్బంది అక్కడికి చేరుకుని యువతిని నీళ్లల్లోకి దూకకుండా అడ్డుకుని ఆమె ప్రాణాలు కాపాడారు. పోలీస్ వాహనంలో ఆమెను స్థానిక ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు. అయితే ఆమె ఎందుకు ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నం చేశారో అందుకు కారణాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. కాగా ఆ యువతి మాత్రలు మింగినట్లుగా తెలుస్తోంది. అనంతరం ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నానికి ప్రయత్నించింది.

Here's Pics

Madhapur Traffic Police's intervention saved a woman's life as they prevented her from jumping off the Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge. A 25-year-old woman has been taken to Vikram Hospital for treatment after reportedly ingesting pills.#CyberabadTrafficPolice pic.twitter.com/e22GP5bYL7 — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 17, 2024

