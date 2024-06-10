హనుమకొండ - రెడ్డిపురం కోవెలకుంటలో ఓ వ్యక్తి ఈరోజు ఉదయం ఏడు గంటల నుంచి 12 గంటల వరకు నీటిలోనే ఉన్నాడు.. అది గమనించిన స్థానికులు కేయూ పోలీసులకు మరియు 108 సిబ్బందికి సమాచారం ఇవ్వడంతో ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకున్న 108 సిబ్బంది మరియు పోలీసులు ఆ వ్యక్తి మృతి చెంది ఉంటాడని.. బయటికిలాగి చూస్తే బ్రతికే ఉన్న వ్యక్తి.

అతడు నెల్లూరు జిల్లా కావలికి చెందిన వ్యక్తిగా గుర్తింపు.. 10 రోజుల నుండి గ్రానైట్ క్వారీలో 12 గంటలు సేపు ఎండకి పని చేసి తట్టుకోలేక నీటిలో సేదతీరడానికి వచ్చానని పోలీసులకు తెలిపాడు. ఇలాంటి పిచ్చిపనులతో ఆగమాగం కాకండి, షాకింగ్ రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం వీడియో షేర్ చేసిన సజ్జనార్

తాగి నీటిలో పడుకున్న వ్యక్తి.. చనిపోయాడనుకొని పోలీసులకు ఫోన్ చేసిన స్థానికులు.. తీరా వచ్చి చూస్తే షాక్ హనుమకొండ - రెడ్డిపురం కోవెలకుంటలో ఓ వ్యక్తి ఈరోజు ఉదయం ఏడు గంటల నుంచి 12 గంటల వరకు నీటిలోనే ఉన్నాడు.. అది గమనించిన స్థానికులు కేయూ పోలీసులకు మరియు 108 సిబ్బందికి సమాచారం…

Drunk Man Mistaken for Dead, Found Alive in Hanumakonda Pond Residents of Reddypuram Kovelakunta in Hanumakonda were taken aback today after discovering what they initially believed to be a dead body floating in the local pond. The man, later identified as a quarry worker from…

