అక్టోబరు 26న జరిగిన పురుషుల 100 T37 ఈవెంట్‌లో శ్రేయాన్ష్ త్రివేది కాంస్యం సాధించడంతో 2023 ఆసియా పారా గేమ్స్‌లో భారత్‌కు పతకాల రద్దీ కొనసాగుతోంది. పారా అథ్లెట్ 12.24 సెకన్లలో ఆకట్టుకునే టైమింగ్‌తో పోడియంను ముగించాడు. 2023లో కొనసాగుతున్న ఆసియా పారా గేమ్స్‌లో ఇది అతనికి రెండో పతకం.

Shreyansh Trivedi Wins Bronze Medal in Men's 200m T37 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Here's News

The 🥉medal rush for 🇮🇳 continues!

Shreyansh Trivedi secures an impressive bronze in the Men's 100m T-37 at the #AsianParaGames2022 with a remarkable time of 12.24 seconds. 🥉🏆👏

A resounding applause for Shreyansh as he secures his 2⃣nd medal in the games, filling us all with… pic.twitter.com/RbWXHLsB4w

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 26, 2023