Asian Para Games 2023: ఆసియా పారా గేమ్స్‌లో రెండో పతకం సాధించిన శ్రేయాన్ష్ త్రివేది, తాజాగా పురుషుల 100 T37 ఈవెంట్‌లో కాంస్య పతకం
Shreyansh Trivedi Wins Bronze Medal in Men's 200m T37 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

అక్టోబరు 26న జరిగిన పురుషుల 100 T37 ఈవెంట్‌లో శ్రేయాన్ష్ త్రివేది కాంస్యం సాధించడంతో 2023 ఆసియా పారా గేమ్స్‌లో భారత్‌కు పతకాల రద్దీ కొనసాగుతోంది. పారా అథ్లెట్ 12.24 సెకన్లలో ఆకట్టుకునే టైమింగ్‌తో పోడియంను ముగించాడు. 2023లో కొనసాగుతున్న ఆసియా పారా గేమ్స్‌లో ఇది అతనికి రెండో పతకం.

