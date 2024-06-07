తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ (టీడీపీ) ఎమ్మెల్యే, నటుడు, రాజకీయ నాయకుడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ అభిమానులు ఆయనపై అపూర్వమైన ప్రేమను ప్రదర్శించారు. హిందూపూర్ ఎమ్మెల్యేగా ఆయన గెలుపొందిన సందర్భంగా అభిమానులు మేకపోతుల తలలతో ఆయనకు పూలమాల వేశారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇదేం సెలబ్రేషన్ అంటూ అభిమానులపై కొందరు నెటిజన్లు ట్రోల్ చేస్తున్నారు. మరి కొందరు బాలయ్య అంటే అలా ఉండాలంటూ కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, ఏపీ ప్రజల తీర్పును స్వాగతిస్తున్నామని తెలిపిన నటి శ్యామల, సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రోల్స్‌, బెదిరింపు కాల్స్‌పై ఆవేదన

Here's Video

Insanely wile act by Balayya fans as they use Garland made of goat heads for #NandamuriBalakrishna poster Celebrations take a gory turn as Fans celebrate Nandamuri Balakrishna's victory as MLA with a goat head Garland and parading the flexi in Sathya Sai district #Balayya pic.twitter.com/9fUHwT19iv — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) June 7, 2024

