టీ20 ప్రపంచ కప్‌లో (T20 World Cup 2024) తొలి హ్యట్రిక్ నమోదు అయింది. ఆస్ట్రేలియా స్టార్‌ పేసర్ పాట్ కమిన్స్ సూపర్-8 పోరులో బంగ్లాదేశ్‌పై హ్యాట్రిక్‌ వికెట్లు తీసి సంచలన ప్రదర్శన చేశాడు. వరుస బంతుల్లో బంగ్లా బ్యాటర్లు మహమ్మదుల్లా, మహెది హసన్, తౌహిద్ హృదోయ్‌ను ఔట్ చేశాడు. దీంతో ప్రస్తుత వరల్డ్‌కప్‌లో తొలి హ్యాట్రిక్‌ నమోదు కాగా.. ఓవరాల్‌గా ఏడోది. ఇక ఆసీస్‌ తరఫున హ్యాట్రిక్‌ తీసిన రెండో బౌలర్‌గా కమిన్స్ నిలిచాడు. 2007లో బంగ్లాపైనే బ్రెట్‌లీ హ్యాట్రిక్‌ నమోదు చేశాడు. ఐర్లాండ్‌ బౌలర్ కర్టిస్ క్యాంఫర్ (2021), శ్రీలంక స్పిన్నర్ వనిందు హసరంగ (2021), దక్షిణాఫ్రికా పేసర్ కగిసో రబాడ (2021), యూఏఈ బౌలర్ కార్తిక్ మైయప్పన్ (2022), ఐర్లాండ్‌ ఫాస్ట్‌ బౌలర్ జోష్ లిటిల్ (2022) ఈ ఘనత సాధించారు. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో డక్‌వర్త్‌ లూయిస్ పద్ధతి ప్రకారం ఆసీస్‌ 28 పరుగుల తేడాతో బంగ్లాపై విజయం సాధించింది. దక్షిణాఫ్రికాలో టీమిండియా పర్యటన షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల చేసిన బీసీసీఐ, సఫారీలతో 4 మ్యాచ్ ల టీ20 సిరీస్ ఆడనున్న భారత్

𝐇𝐚𝐭-𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤!🎩#PatCummins becomes only the second Australian after Brett Lee to claim a hattrick in T20 World Cup. The Australian star has light up Super Contest of the 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝟖 with three key wickets. 🤩#AUSvBAN | LIVE NOW |… pic.twitter.com/JD1JlSHgwP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)