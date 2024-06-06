హాస్టల్ నేమ్ బోర్డుపై రెడ్డి అని ఉన్నందుకు.. హాస్టల్ యజమానిపై జనసేన కార్యకర్తలు దాడి చేసిన ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. దాడి చేయడమే కాకుండా ఆ వృద్ధుని చేత కాళ్లు పట్టించుకున్నట్లుగా వీడియోలో కనిపిస్తోంది. గుంటూరులోని లక్ష్మీపురంలో హాస్టల్ పేరులో రెడ్డి అని ఉన్నందుకు యజమానిని జనసైనికులు కొట్టారు.. హాస్టల్ మీద కర్రలతో, రాళ్లతో దాడి చేసి హాస్టల్ యజమాని చేత బలవంతంగా మోకాళ్లపై కూర్చోబెట్టి కాళ్లు పట్టించుకున్నారు. అదే కాకుండా హాస్టల్లోని అద్దాలను, పూలకుండీలను ధ్వంసం చేశారు.దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. టీడీపీ గెలుపు సంబరాల్లో తీవ్ర విషాదం, ట్రాక్టర్ కింద పడిన యువకుడు, తీవ్రగాయాలు, వీడియో ఇదిగో..
This is what happened after the victory of TDP and Janasena in the elections
A hostel owner in Lakshmipuram in Guntur was beaten up and forced to kneel down and touch the feet of JanaSainiks armed with sticks and stones.
Only because the hostel’s name board has a “Reddy” name… pic.twitter.com/gpUf63CZMR
— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 5, 2024
And they took a selfie with the victim
— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 5, 2024
— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 5, 2024
