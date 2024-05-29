గోషామహల్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యే రాజాసింగ్‌కు మరోసారి బెదిరింపు కాల్స్‌ వచ్చాయి. ఆయన్ను చంపేస్తామంటూ పలు నంబర్ల నుంచి ఫోన్‌ చేసి బెదిరించారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని రాజా సింగ్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. తనకు వచ్చిన బెదిరింపు కాల్స్‌ నంబర్లకు సంబంధించిన స్క్రీన్‌షాట్‌ను కూడా ఆయన షేర్‌ చేశారు. ఈ బెదిరింపు కాల్స్‌పై కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి అమిత్‌ షాకు, తెలంగాణ డీజీపీ రవిగుప్తాకు లేఖ కూడా రాశానని రాజా సింగ్‌ తెలిపారు. పుల్లుగా తాగి ప్రజా భవన్ బాంబులతో పేల్చేస్తానంటూ కాల్, 24 గంటల్లో నిందితుడిని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన హైదరాబాద్ పోలీసులు, రాజాసింగ్‌కు మరోసారి బెదిరింపు కాల్స్‌

Here's Tweet

Once again, I'm receiving death threats from multiple numbers today.

This isn't the first time I've been targeted with such threats. Despite previous complaints, it seems no action will be taken.

Nonetheless, as a responsible citizen, I feel obligated to inform the police… pic.twitter.com/exIFElcrUx

— Raja Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TigerRajaSingh) May 29, 2024