రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్‌ యుద్ధం కొనసాగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఉక్రెయిన్‌ రష్యాలోని ఆయిల్‌ రిఫైనరీలను టార్గెట్‌ చేస్తూ దాడులకు దిగుతోంది.తాజాగా రెండో సారి రష్యా ఆయిల్‌ టెర్మినల్‌పై డ్రోన్‌ దాడి చేసింది. దాడి జరిగిన విషయాన్ని రష్యా, ఉక్రెయిన్‌ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. ఆయిల్‌ ట్యాంక్‌లే లక్ష్యంగా రష్యాలోని దక్షిణ పోర్టు అజోవ్‌లో ఉన్న ఆయిల్‌ టెర్మినల్‌పై దాడి చేయటంతో పెద్ద ఎత్తున మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. భారీగా చెలరేగిన మంటలను అదుపు చేసినట్లు రష్యా మినిస్ట్రీ ఆఫ్‌ ఎమర్జెన్సీ తెలిపింది. జీ7 సమ్మిట్‌లో జో బైడెన్ వింత ప్రవర్తన వీడియో వైరల్, అమెరికా అధినేత ప్రవర్తనపై సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పెద్ద ఎత్తున చర్చ

తామే ఈ డ్రోన్‌ దాడులు చేసినట్లు సెక్యూరిటీ సర్వీస్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఉక్రెయిన్‌ పేర్కొంది. ఈ దాడిలో ఎటువంటి ప్రాణ నష్టం జరగలేదని అధికారలు తెలిపారు. అజోవ్‌ పోర్టు సమీపంలో ఈ రెండు ఆయిల్‌ టెర్మినల్స్‌ ఉన్నాయి. ఈ రెండు ఆయిల్‌ టెర్మినల్స్‌ సుమారు 220,000 టన్నుల ఆయిల్‌ ఉత్పత్తి చేసి 2024 జనవరి నుంచి మే వరకు ఎగుమతి చేసింది.ఇదిలా ఉంటే రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు వ్లాదిమిర్‌ పుతిన్ ఉత్తర పర్యటనలోఉన్న సమయంలో ఉక్రెయిన్ డ్రోన్లతో విరుచుకుపడటం కొసమెరుపు.

Here's Video

Russia's remaining air defense units are either busy being destroyed in Ukraine or guarding Putin's palaces, leaving airfields, military bases and oil infrastructure easy targets for hungrry Ukrainian drones. Rostov pic.twitter.com/XiHWfAW4MK — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 18, 2024

