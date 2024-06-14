ఇటలీ తీరప్రాంత నగరం అపూలియాలో రెండు రోజులపాటు జీ-7 సదస్సు కొనసాగనుంది. ఈ సదస్సులో పాల్గొనేందకు జీ-7 కూటమి దేశాల నేతలు ఇటలీ చేరుకున్నారు. కాగా, సదస్సు ఆరంభం కావడానికి ముందు అపూలియా తీర ప్రాంతాన్ని ఆయా దేశాల నేతలు సందర్శించారు. అక్కడ ఉన్న వాటర్ స్పోర్ట్స్ను వీక్షించారు. పారా గైడ్లింగ్ చేస్తున్న వారిని పలకరించారు. ఆ సమయంలో జో బైడెన్ వింతగా ప్రవర్తించారు.
తీర ప్రాంతం వద్ద రిషి సునాక్, జస్టిన్ ట్రూడో, మెలోనీ, ఉర్సులా వాన్ డెర్.. ఒకవైపు ఉండి వాటర్ స్పోర్ట్స్ను తిలకిస్తోండగా.. జో బైడెన్ మాత్రం వారికి దూరంగా వెళ్లి దిక్కులు చూస్తూ నిలబడిపోయారు. అక్కడ ఎవరూ లేకపోయినా ఎవరితోనో ఆయన మాట్లాడుతున్నట్టు సైగలు చేశారు. కుడి చెయ్యి పైకి ఎత్తి పలకరించడం కనిపించింది. ఈ సమయంలో బైడెన్ను గమనించిన మెలోని ఆయన దగ్గరకు వెళ్లి చెయ్యి పట్టుకుని వెనక్కి తీసుకువచ్చారు. ఇక, దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. బైడెన్కు ఏమైందంటూ పలువురు ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు. గతంలో కూడా ఇలా కొన్ని వింత ప్రవర్తన వీడియోలు వైరల్ అయ్యాయి. విమానం ఎక్కుతూ తూలి పడబోయిన అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు బైడెన్, ఫిటినెస్, మతిమరుపుపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో పేలుతున్న సెటైర్లు
Here's Video
JUST IN: President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 summit and has to be handled back in.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group.
This wasn't the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on… pic.twitter.com/xf8NizIVgH
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024
