సోషల్ మీడియాలో వీక్షణలు, లైక్ల కోసం అన్నింటినీ రిస్క్ చేసే లేదా అసంబద్ధమైన పనులు చేసే వ్యక్తుల వీడియోలు తరచుగా వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి సంఘటనలో మరో వీడియో తాజాగా వైరల్ అవుతోంది. పూణే వీధుల్లో బైక్ హ్యాండ్స్ఫ్రీగా నడుపుతూ బాలీవుడ్ పాటకు లిప్ సింక్ చేస్తున్న ఒక వీడియో ఎక్స్ లో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో దుమారం రేపుతోంది. వైరల్ క్లిప్లో స్త్రీ తన చేతులను ఉపయోగించకుండా యమహా RX100 నడుపుతున్నట్లు చూపబడింది. పసుపు రంగు టీ-షర్ట్, నలుపు ప్యాంటు, సన్ గ్లాసెస్ ధరించి ప్రసిద్ధ పాట 'ఆంఖోన్ మే బేసే హో తుమ్'ని ఆమె చేతి సంజ్ఞలు అనుకరిస్తుంది. ఒక సమయంలో, ఆమె హడాప్సర్ ప్రాంతం దగ్గర హ్యాండ్స్-ఫ్రీ రైడ్ను కొనసాగిస్తూ బైక్ హ్యాండిల్బార్ నుండి గులాబీని తీసి కెమెరాకు చూపుతుంది. దీనిపై నెటిజన్లు మండిపడుతున్నారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, పాత కక్షలతో మహిళను కారుతో గుద్ది చంపేందుకు ప్రయత్నించిన యువకుడు
Here's Video
Viral Video from #Pune, the rise in bike stunts for social media fame is alarming. Risking lives for likes isn't worth it. 🚫 Recently, a girl was seen doing a stunt in #Hadapsar.
If unchecked, these dangerous acts could lead to fatal accidents. Authorities must take swift action… pic.twitter.com/HnVVKVZLFa
— Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) June 16, 2024
