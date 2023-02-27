Land for Job Scam: ల్యాండ్‌ ఫర్‌ జాబ్స్‌ స్కాం, లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్,రబ్రీ దేవితో సహా 14 మందికి సమన్లు జారీ చేసిన ఢిల్లీ కోర్టు

ఉద్యోగాల కోసం భూ కుంభకోణానికి సంబంధించి యూనియన్ మాజీ మంత్రి లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్, రబ్రీ దేవి & మరో 14 మందిపై ఢిల్లీలోని రూస్ అవెన్యూ కోర్టు సమన్లు జారీ చేసింది. నిందితులపై సీబీఐ దాఖలు చేసిన చార్జిషీట్‌ను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకున్న కోర్టు మార్చి 15వ తేదీకి వారికి సమన్లు జారీ చేసింది.

Here's ANI Tweet

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued summons against former Union min Lalu Prasad Yadav,Rabri Devi & 14 others in connection with alleged land-for-job-scam. Court issued summons to the accused persons for March 15 after taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. pic.twitter.com/rETrLPc94y

— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023