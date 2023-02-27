Land for Job Scam: ల్యాండ్‌ ఫర్‌ జాబ్స్‌ స్కాం, లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్,రబ్రీ దేవితో సహా 14 మందికి సమన్లు జారీ చేసిన ఢిల్లీ కోర్టు
Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo-ANI)

ఉద్యోగాల కోసం భూ కుంభకోణానికి సంబంధించి యూనియన్ మాజీ మంత్రి లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్, రబ్రీ దేవి & మరో 14 మందిపై ఢిల్లీలోని రూస్ అవెన్యూ కోర్టు సమన్లు జారీ చేసింది. నిందితులపై సీబీఐ దాఖలు చేసిన చార్జిషీట్‌ను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకున్న కోర్టు మార్చి 15వ తేదీకి వారికి సమన్లు జారీ చేసింది.

