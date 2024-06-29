లడఖ్‌లోని దౌలత్ బేగ్ ఓల్డి ప్రాంతంలో ఆర్మీ జవాన్లకు భారీ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. సైనికులు ట్యాంకులు ప్రాక్టీస్ చేస్తుండగా ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. సమాచారం ప్రకారం, ఆర్మీ సైనికులు నదిలో ట్యాంక్ క్రాసింగ్ ప్రాక్టీస్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సమయంలో నది నీటిమట్టం పెరిగింది. దీంతో ట్యాంక్ నదిలోనే చిక్కుకుపోయింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో JCO సహా 5 మంది సైనికులు మరణించినట్లు ఆర్మీ వర్గాలు విశ్వసిస్తున్నాయి. ట్యాంక్‌పై మొత్తం 4-5 మంది సైనికులు ఉన్నారు, ప్రస్తుతం రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్ కొనసాగుతోంది. తెల్లవారుజామున 3 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది.

A mishap took place in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh during a tank exercise of crossing the river yesterday in the sector due to a sudden increase in water levels there. Loss of lives of Army personnel is feared. More details are awaited: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/my7pYEvWP8 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

