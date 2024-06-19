New Delhi, June 19: నీట్ ప‌రీక్ష‌పై (NEET) వివాదం ర‌గులుతున్న స‌మ‌యంలో కేంద్ర విద్యాశాఖ సంచ‌ల‌న నిర్ణ‌యం తీసుకుంది. ఈ నెల 18న నిర్వ‌హించిన యూజీసీ నెట్-2024 (UGC-NET) ప‌రీక్ష‌ను ర‌ద్దు (cancelled) చేసింది. ఈ మేర‌కు నేష‌న‌ల్ టెస్టింగ్ ఏజెన్సీ (NTA) ప్ర‌క‌ట‌న విడుద‌ల చేసింది. ప‌రీక్ష‌లో అవ‌క‌త‌వ‌క‌లు జ‌రిగిన‌ట్లు గుర్తించ‌డంతో ర‌ద్దు చేస్తున్న‌ట్లు తెలిపింది. అంతేకాదు త్వ‌ర‌లోనే మ‌ళ్లీ ప‌రీక్ష నిర్వ‌హిస్తామ‌ని తెలిపింది. ప‌రీక్షా ప‌త్రం లీక్ అయిన‌ట్లు ప‌క్కా స‌మాచారం ఉండ‌టంతో దీనిపై సెంట్ర‌ల్ బ్యూరో ఆఫ్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేష‌న్ ఏజెన్సీతో (CBI) ద‌ర్యాప్తు చేయించాల‌ని నిర్ణ‌యించారు.

ఈ నెల 18న దేశ‌వ్యాప్తంగా నిర్వ‌హించిన యూజీసీ నెట్-2024 (UG-NET cancelled) ప‌రీక్ష కోసం మొత్తం 11.21 ల‌క్ష‌ల మంది అభ్య‌ర్ధులు అప్లై చేసుకోగా...317 న‌గ‌రాల్లో పరీక్ష జ‌రిగింది. అసిస్టెంట్ ప్రొఫెస‌ర్, జూనియ‌ర్ రీసెర్చ్ ఫెలోషిప్ కోసం ఈ పరీక్ష‌ను చేప‌ట్టారు. ఈ ప‌రీక్ష‌ను నేష‌న‌ల్ టెస్టింగ్ ఏజెన్సీ ఆధ్వ‌ర్యంలో కంప్యూట‌ర్ బేస్డ్ టెస్ట్ గా నిర్వ‌హించారు.

Here's News

"To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared… pic.twitter.com/tGb9EcaGQz — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)