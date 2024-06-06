ముంబైలో విచిత్రమైన ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఓ వ్యక్తి ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోవాలని మంత్రాలయ బిల్డింగ్ పైనుంచి దూకేశాడు. కానీ అదృష్టవశాత్తూ ఆ వ్యక్తి చిన్న గాయం కూడా లేకుండా బయటపడ్డాడు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఇప్పుడు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే.. మహారాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వ ప్రధాన కార్యాలయమైన మంత్రాలయ భవనం పైనుంచి గురువారం నాడు ఓ వ్యక్తి ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకునే ఉద్దేశంతో దూకేశాడు. కానీ అనుకోకుండా అతడు పడిన ప్రదేశంలో సేఫ్టీ నెట్ ఉండడంతో నేరుగా దానిపై పడ్డాడు. విషయం తెలియగానే హుటాహిటిన అక్కడకు చేరుకున్న రెస్క్యూ సిబ్బంది అతడిని రక్షించారు. ఇంటర్నెట్ రాగానే పోర్న్‌కి బానిసలైపోయారు

#WATCH | Man jumps from the upper floor of the Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; police reached the spot to rescue the man. Further details awaited (Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/MIhZiDH4hY — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

