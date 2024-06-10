Mumbai, June 10: దేశంలోనే అత్యంత రద్దీగా ఉండే ముంబై విమానాశ్రయంలో (Mumbai Airport) శనివారం పెను ప్రమాదం తప్పింది. నిమిషం కంటే తక్కువ వ్యవధిలో ఒకే రన్‌ వేపై ఇండిగో విమానం (Indigo Plane) ల్యాండ్‌ అవుతుండగా, ఎయిరిండియా విమానం టేకాఫ్‌ అయ్యింది. ఈ ఘటనపై డీజీసీఏ విచారణ చేప్టటింది. ఆ సమయంలో ఎయిర్‌ ట్రాఫిక్‌ కంట్రోలర్‌ (ఏటీసీ)గా ఉన్న వ్యక్తిని విధుల నుంచి తొలగించింది. ఈ గగుర్పొడిచే వీడియో ప్రస్తుతం వైరల్ గా మారింది.

🇮🇳 Near-Miss at Mumbai Airport: IndiGo and Air India Flights Avoid Collision • IndiGo plane lands on same runway as Air India flight takes off. • Pilots’ quick actions prevent a potential crash. • Incident raises questions about airport safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/ZVLiOt1q1W — X News Journal (@XNewsJournal) June 9, 2024

