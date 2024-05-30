జమ్మూకశ్మీర్‌ (Jammu and Kashmir)లో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. జమ్ము- పూంఛ్ రహదారిపై బస్సు అదుపుతప్పి లోయలో పడిపోవడంతో 21 మంది మృతి చెందారని, 40 మంది గాయపడ్డారని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని హథ్రాస్‌ నుంచి ప్రయాణికులతో బయల్దేరిన బస్సు.. జమ్ములోని అఖ్నూర్ ప్రాంతంలో ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. జమ్ము-పూంఛ్ రహదారిపై అదుపుతప్పి లోయలో పడిపోయింది’’ అని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. ప్రస్తుతం సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగతున్నాయని చెప్పారు. గాయపడిన వారిని అఖ్నూర్‌లోని ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించినట్లు చెప్పారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, రెడ్ సిగ్నల్‌ను జంప్ చేసి బైక్‌ను ఢీకొట్టిన కారు, ఇద్దరికీ తీవ్ర గాయాలు

ఈ ప్రమాదంపై ప్రధాని మోదీ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. అఖ్నూర్‌లో బస్సు ప్రమాదంలో చాలామంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం బాధ కలిగించిందన్నారు. క్షతగాత్రులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. బస్సు ప్రమాదంలో మృతి చెందిన కుటుంబాలకు రూ.2 లక్షలు, క్షతగాత్రులకు రూ.50వేలు ఎక్స్‌గ్రేసియా అందిస్తామని తెలిపారు.

Here's Video

Heartbreaking to hear about the fatal road accident, claiming the lives of more than twenty persons in Chungi Morh Akhnoor on Jammu-Poonch National Highway. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. #Akhnoor #Accident pic.twitter.com/iX8qhT0lb5 — Sunita Poonia 🇮🇳 (@Sunita_Pooniaa) May 30, 2024

