చంద్రబాబును కలవనున్న కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్. చంద్రబాబు, నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ ను కలవనున్న ఇండియా కూటమి నేతలు.. బీజేపీ మేజిక్ ఫిగర్ కు దూరంగా ఉండడంతో ప్రాంతీయ పార్టీల నేతలతో చర్చలకు దిగిన కాంగ్రెస్ జనరల్ సెక్రటరీ కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్, మమత బెనర్జీ. నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ ను కలవనున్న బెంగాల్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమత బెనర్జీ. అమరావతిలో ఈ నెల 9న ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా చంద్రబాబు ప్రమాణస్వీకారం, 125 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజలో దూసుకుపోతున్న టీడీపీ

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal enroute to meet TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. Mamata Banerjee to meet Naveen Patnaik. NDA has 295 seats but it is below majority if JDU and TDP join hands with INDI. — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) June 4, 2024

