భూ కుంభకోణం కేసు ( land scam case)లో అరెస్టైన జార్ఖండ్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి (​​former Jharkhand Chief Minister) హేమంత్ సోరెన్‌ (Hemant Soren)కు జార్ఖండ్‌ హైకోర్టు (Jharkhand High Court) తాజాగా బెయిల్‌ మంజూరు చేసింది. దీంతో రాంచీలోని బిర్సా ముండా జైలులో జ్యుడీషియల్‌ కస్టడీలో ఉన్న ఆయన హైకోర్టు తీర్పుతో ఐదు నెలల తర్వాత జైలు నుంచి బయటకు రానున్నారు.

జార్ఖండ్‌ ముఖ్యంమత్రిగా ఉన్న హేమంత్‌ సోరెన్‌ను భూ కుంభకోణానికి సంబంధించిన మనీలాండరింగ్‌ కేసులో ఎన్‌ఫోర్స్‌మెంట్‌ డైరెక్టరేట్‌ (ఈడీ) జనవరి 31న అరెస్ట్‌ చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. విచారణలో అధికారులు అడిగిన ప్రశ్నలకు సొరేన్‌ సమాధానం దాటవేస్తున్న క్రమంలో మనీలాండరింగ్‌ నియంత్రణ చట్టం(పీఎంఎల్‌ఏ) కింద ఆయన్ను కస్టడీలోకి తీసుకున్నారు. అప్పటి నుంచి జైల్లోనే ఉన్న ఆయన దాదాపు ఐదు నెలల తర్వాత ఇప్పుడు బెయిల్‌పై బయటకు రాబోతున్నారు. అరెస్ట్‌ అనంతరం సోరెన్‌ సీఎం పదవికి రాజీనామా చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఆయన స్థానంలో జార్ఖండ్‌ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా చంపై సోరెన్‌ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు.

Here's News

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to ​​former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in the land scam case. pic.twitter.com/xA1b2mfXvn — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)