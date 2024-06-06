త‌మిళ‌నాడు సీఎం ఎంకే స్టాలిన్ బుధ‌వారం టీడీపీ అధినేత చంద్ర‌బాబు నాయుడును క‌లిశారు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా సార్వ‌త్రిక ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో ఘ‌న విజ‌యం సాధించినందుకు బాబుకు శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలియ‌జేశారు. "ఢిల్లీ విమానాశ్ర‌యంలో వీరిద్దరి కలయిక జరిగింది. త‌మిళ‌నాడు, ఆంధ్ర‌ప్ర‌దేశ్ మ‌ధ్య సంబంధాల‌ను బ‌లోపేతం చేసేందుకు ప్ర‌య‌త్నిస్తాం. కేంద్రంలో ఆయ‌న కీల‌క‌పాత్ర పోషిస్తార‌ని నాకు న‌మ్మ‌కం ఉంది. ద‌క్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల కోసం పోరాడుతూ మ‌న హ‌క్కుల‌ను కాపాడ‌తార‌ని విశ్వ‌సిస్తున్నా" అని ఆయన అనంతరం ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కాగా, ఇండియా కూటమి స‌మావేశం కోసం స్టాలిన్ ఢిల్లీ వెళ్లారు. అలాగే చంద్ర‌బాబు కూడా ఎన్‌డీఏ మిత్ర‌ప‌క్షాల భేటీ కోసం ఢిల్లీ వెళ్ల‌డం జ‌రిగింది. న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ కోసం వెన‌క్కు త‌గ్గిన చంద్ర‌బాబు, ప్ర‌మాణ స్వీకారం తేదీ మార్పు, ఇంత‌కీ కొత్త డేట్ ఎప్పుడంటే?

Here's Stalin Tweet

Met Thiru @ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar, at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a… pic.twitter.com/IElYek4hQi — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 5, 2024

