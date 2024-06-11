అంతర్జాతీయ యోగా దినోత్సవం జూన్ 21న ప్రపంచమంతా 10వ తేదీని స్మరించుకోనున్న నేపథ్యంలో యోగాను తమ జీవితాల్లో చేర్చుకోవాలనే తమ నిబద్ధతను పునరుద్ఘాటించాలని, ఇతరులను కూడా అదే విధంగా యోగా చేసేలా ప్రేరేపించాలని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ మంగళవారం భారత ప్రజలను కోరారు . ప్రధాన మంత్రి దానిని తన 'X' హ్యాండిల్‌కి తీసుకువెళ్లి, "మేము ఈ సంవత్సరం యోగా దినోత్సవాన్ని సమీపిస్తున్నప్పుడు, యోగాను మన జీవితంలో ఒక అంతర్భాగంగా మార్చుకోవడానికి మరియు ఇతరులను వారి జీవితంలో భాగం చేసుకునేలా ప్రోత్సహించడానికి మన నిబద్ధతను పునరుద్ఘాటించడం చాలా అవసరం అని అన్నారు.

Here's Tweet

As we approach this year’s Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

