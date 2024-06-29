నోయిడాలోని సెక్టార్ 63ఎలో శుక్రవారం ఇంటి బయట ఆడుకుంటున్న ఏడాదిన్నర బాలికను కారు ఢీకొట్టడంతో తీవ్రంగా గాయపడింది. ప్రస్తుతం చిన్నారి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది. కైలాష్ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతోంది. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వైరల్ వీడియోలో బాలిక తన తల్లితో కలిసి ఇంటి బయట కూర్చున్నప్పుడు కారు ఆమెను ఢీకొట్టింది. పార్కింగ్ చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నించిన డ్రైవర్ చిన్నారిపైకి కారును చూడకుండా పోనిచ్చాడు. తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన తన కూతురిని ఎత్తుకుని సహాయం కోసం ఏడుస్తున్న తల్లిని వీడియో క్యాప్చర్ చేస్తుంది. స్థానికులు వెంటనే సంఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకుని చిన్నారిని ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. ప్రమాదంపై అధికారులు కేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు. మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. కుక్కల దాడిలో ఎనిమిదేళ్ల బాలుడు మృతి, ప్రకృతి పిలుపు కోసం వెళ్లగా ఒక్కసారి దాడి చేసిన వీధికుక్కలు
Here's Video
A little girl playing with her mother in front of the house was crushed by a car right in front of her mother
The incident took place in B block of Sector 63A, #Noida
The seriously injured girl is admitted to Kailash Hospital
The video has gone #viral on social media pic.twitter.com/C2b8cNipPc
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 29, 2024
