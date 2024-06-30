Two classmates to be chiefs of Army and Navy: భారతదేశ సైనిక చరిత్రలో తొలిసారి ఇద్దరు సహ విద్యార్థులు ( Classmates As Army, Navy chiefs) ఆర్మీ, నేవీ ఛీఫ్‌లయ్యారు. ఇండియన్‌ ఆర్మీ చీఫ్‌గా జనరల్ ఉపేంద్ర ద్వివేది ఆదివారం బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించగా... ఈ ఏడాది మే 1న నేవీ చీఫ్‌గా అడ్మిరల్ దినేష్ త్రిపాఠి బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు. జనరల్ ఉపేంద్ర ద్వివేది, అడ్మిరల్ దినేష్ త్రిపాఠి క్లాస్‌మేట్స్‌. వారిద్దరూ కలిసి మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని సైనిక్ స్కూల్‌ రేవాలో 1970 లో 5వ తరగతిలో జాయిన అవ్వగా అప్పటి నుంచి 12వ తరగతి వరకు కలిసి చదువుకున్నారు.వారి రోల్‌ నంబర్లు 931, 938 అని ఏఎన్‌ఐ వార్తా సంస్థ పేర్కొంది. భార‌త ఆర్మీ చీఫ్ గా బాధ్య‌త‌లు స్వీక‌రించిన ఉపేంద్ర ద్వివేది, ఇంత‌కీ ఎవ‌రీ మ‌నోజ్ పాండే...పూర్తి వివ‌రాలివే!

భారత సైనిక చరిత్రలో మొదటిసారి ఆర్మీ, నేవీ చీఫ్‌లు ఒకే పాఠశాలకు చెందిన వారని రక్షణ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ అధికార ప్రతినిధి భరత్ భూషణ్ బాబు ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు. మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని సైనిక్‌ స్కూల్‌ రేవాలో క్లాస్‌మేట్స్ అయిన జనరల్ ఉపేంద్ర ద్వివేది, అడ్మిరల్ దినేష్ త్రిపాఠి 50 ఏళ్ల తరువాత ఆర్మీ, నేవీకి నాయకత్వం వహించే స్థాయికి చేరారని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇద్దరు అద్భుతమైన విద్యార్థులు ఈ స్థాయికి రాణించిన అరుదైన గౌరవం రేవాలోని సైనిక్ స్కూల్‌కు దక్కుతుందని ప్రశంసించారు.

For the first time in Indian Military history, Chiefs of Navy and Army hail from the same school. This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/52FMCO01qM — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) June 29, 2024

Listen to the reminisces of two Classmates of #SainikSchool, Rewa who are now Chiefs of #IndianNavy & #IndianArmy. Tune in to special episode of Podcast #RakshaSutra ft. #CNS Adm Dinesh K Tripathi & #COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi.https://t.co/0EbcnugiT2https://t.co/5L3yJv7tYr pic.twitter.com/wCz1L02dmJ — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) June 30, 2024

