డిఫెండింగ్ ఛాంపియన్ ఇంగ్లండ్తో జరిగిన రెండో సెమీ ఫైనల్లో టీమిండియా 68 పరుగుల తేడాతో ఘన విజయం సాధించి ఫైనల్కి దూసుకెళ్లింది. టీమిండియా టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్ ఫైనల్ చేరిన ఆనందంలో సారధి రోహిత్ శర్మ భావోద్వేగానికి గురయ్యాడు. డగౌట్లో కూర్చొని కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకున్న అతడిని కోహ్లీ భుజం తట్టి ఉత్సాహపరిచేందుకు ప్రయత్నించాడు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో, ఫొటోలు ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. 10 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత టీ20 వరల్డ్ కప్లో ఫైనల్లోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన భారత్, ఇంగ్లండ్పై 2022 సెమీస్ ఓటమికి ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకున్న టీమిండియా
ఈ మ్యాచ్లో హిట్మ్యాన్ కెప్టెన్ ఇన్నింగ్స్తో ఆకట్టుకున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. 39 బంతుల్లో 57 పరుగులు చేసిన రోహిత్.. తన టీ20 అంతర్జాతీయ కెరీర్లో 32వ హాఫ్ సెంచరీని నమోదు చేశాడు. అటు సూర్యకుమార్ యాదవ్ (47) తో కలిసి మంచి భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని అందించడంతో టీమిండియా 171 పరుగుల భారీ స్కోర్ చేయగలింది. ఆ తర్వాత అక్సర్ పటేల్, కుల్దీప్ యాదవ్, జస్ప్రీత్ బుమ్రా వేసిన అద్భుతమైన స్పెల్లు ఇంగ్లండ్ను 103 పరుగులకే పరిమితం చేశాయి. ఈ విజయంతో ఫైనల్ చేరిన భారత జట్టు శనివారం దక్షిణాఫ్రికాతో తలపడనుంది.
Here's Pics
Rohit Sharma got emotional on the Semis Finals victory. 🥹
- Virat Kohli confronted him! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JMVT2qFx2q
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2024
Rohit Sharma gets emotional after reaching the finals 🥹
Virat Kohli confronted him 🙌#INDvsENG | #T20WorldCup | #RohitSharma | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/3nrFzDBv8f
— CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) June 27, 2024
